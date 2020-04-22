Four hospitals in Mumbai turn away constable with Covid-19 symptoms; he’s in the ICU

mumbai

A 57-year-old police head constable attached with the Kurla traffic division was allegedly refused treatment by four civic hospitals after he developed coronavirus symptoms.

When HT contacted Dr Daksha Shah, deputy heath officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC), she said, “I am not aware of this case. I will inquire with the hospitals before I comment on it.”

Shivaji Sonawane had developed fever on Monday and after consulting a private doctor, his son Sharad rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital on Tuesday around 2pm. “My father had developed fever and cough and had difficulty in breathing. The doctors at Rajawadi Hospital checked his temperature and conducted preliminary analysis, after which they recommended to keep him in isolation at home. But when I asked the authorities to admit him to the hospital’s isolation centre, they claimed there was no bed available and asked us to take him to Kasturba Hospital,” 25-year-old Sharad told HT.

He then rushed Sonawane on his motorcycle to Kasturba Hospital. “Doctors there checked his temperature and gave him some oxygen. They said they do not have enough beds available and asked me to take him to Nair Hospital. They did not even bother to take my father’s swab for testing,” Sharad alleged.

When the authorities at Nair Hospital also refused to admit Sonawane, Sharad rushed his father to KEM Hospital. “At Nair Hospital, too, they said there was no bed available and that they do not test patients. On their recommendation, I took my father to KEM Hospital, where doctors initially refused to admit him. Then I contacted the police, following which some officers requested civic officials to admit him. My father was finally admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) around 11pm on Tuesday night,” Sharad said.

Sonawane’s swab samples have been collected and the reports are awaited. “My father has given 28 years to the service. If anything goes wrong, the doctors are responsible,” an emotional Sharad said.

Despite repeated calls, Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, did not respond.