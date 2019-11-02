e-paper
FYJC admissions: SEBC, EWS quota seats find few takers

mumbai Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:41 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Seats reserved under the newly introduced quotas for the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) have seen very few takers in the admissions for first-year junior colleges (FYJC) that concluded recently.

As per the data shared by the state education department, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, only 5,662 (36%) students secured admissions for the 15,531 seats reserved under the SEBC quota. For the 12,923 seats under the EWS quota, only 1,429 (15%) students confirmed their admissions.

“Firstly, as it was the maiden year that both the quotas were introduced, many students were unaware about the reservations and applied under general category. Also, as there were more seats across colleges, many may not have felt the need to apply under the quota,” said an official from education department.

