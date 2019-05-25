Giant killer Suresh Dhanorkar: Congress’s lone MP from Maharashtra

Suresh Dhanorkar, 44, a low-profile politician whose candidature led to high drama in the Congress, has emerged as the party’s lone member of parliament (MP) from the Congress from Maharashtra. He defeated four-time Chandrapur MP Hansraj Ahir by a margin of 44,763 votes.

Dhanorkar left the Shiv Sena’s primary membership and quit as MLA to challenge Ahir, the outgoing minister of state for home. The Congress replaced its candidate, Vinayak Bangade, with Dhanorkar, a “kunbi” (similar to Marathas in western Maharashtra), which led to a furore among party workers, exposed the glaring factionalism in the district unit. The kunbi factor, however, helped Dhanorkar get a lead in the Rajura and Chandrapur Assembly segments.

Dhanorkar was the Shiv Sena district chief for more than 10 years and Bhadrawati Municipality near Chandrapur is being controlled by his group for the past 15 years.

Son of a primary school teacher, he had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from Warora in 2009, losing by a narrow margin to Sanjay Deotale (then Congress contestant). However, he bounced back in 2014 and was elected as MLA from the constituency as a Shiv Sena nominee.

Dhanorkar is facing 23 offences related to robbery, assault, issuing life threat, damaging government property etc. registered against him since 2006. In September 2012, he was externed from Chandrapur and its neighbouring districts, including Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli and Gondia. However, he later obtained a stay from court.

In 2016, Dhanorkar was arrested for threatening a patwari in the district who was handling a case involving illegal excavation of sand.

