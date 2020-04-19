Covid-19 lockdown 2.0: GoAir, SpiceJet announce leave without pay for its employees

mumbai

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:29 IST

Low-cost carriers - GoAir and SpiceJet have announced leave without pay for its employees owing to the extension of the lockdown from April 14 to May 3. While GoAir informed its employees of their decision on Saturday, SpiceJet employees are expected to receive an official communication soon.

Exempting its lowest-paid workers, GoAir had earlier announced pay cuts to most of its employees. On March 17, the airline initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay (LWP) program in which around 35% of its employees (from each department) were asked to go on LWP.

Workers involved in cargo operations (including both- ground staff and crew members) received their salaries for the number of days they worked last month.

“The lockdown has been further extended till May 3, and with this extension, our fleet continues to be completely grounded. Hence, we are constrained to request you to proceed on leave without pay’ till May 3. We may, however, have to extend the period of LWP for a further term, if so required,” stated the GoAir email on Saturday.

Similarly, SpiceJet, another low-cost carrier too has also decided to send their staff on LWP for one month on a rotational basis which will initially be implemented for the coming three months (from 16 to 15 of every month) which could be extended depending on the situation.

According to senior airline officials, employees might receive their salaries based on the number of duty days. SpiceJet too has exempted its staff with less than Rs 50,000, from the rotational LWP policy and might come up with other alternatives for them.

“No company-wide decision has been taken on the issue of salary cuts or leave without pay at SpiceJet for the month of April 2020. A limited staff from the engineering team has been put on leave without pay for a month each on a rotational basis,” said SpiceJet spokesperson.