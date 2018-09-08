Gold worth ₹1.6 crore found in diaper strapped to Mumbai aircraft toilet

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) last week found as many as 50 gold biscuits, weighing around 5.8kg and worth ₹1.59 crore, hidden in two diapers in the toilet of an aircraft that landed from Dubai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Upon discovery of the diapers, AIU officials searched the aircraft, which was scheduled to fly to Bengaluru.

Officials were baffled as the diapers’ containing the gold was concealed behind the commode located on the rear side of the aircraft. “For the gold to be hidden behind the commode, one has to unscrew the screws. We suspect that someone who was well aware of the aircraft toilet design has hidden it,” said a senior AIU official.

Officials suspect that a passenger flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru was going to recover the gold. A case has been registered against unidentified persons under the Custom Act, 1962. Investigations are ongoing and the involvement of an insider has not been ruled out, said AIU officials. This method is the latest in a string of hidden-gold hijinks reported at the CSMIA recently.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 00:07 IST