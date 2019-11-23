Goodwin Jewellers case: Investors from Dombivli form panel to fight case

mumbai

Around 250 Dombivli residents, who had invested money with Goodwin jewellers, decided to form a committee to fight against the fraud.

The owners of Goodwin Jewellers have been absconding since last month and investors have complained of losing crores of money.

“We have decided to form a committee, Goodwin Sangharsh Samiti, through which we will fight for our hard-earned money. We are planning to hold a protest on Sunday and register this committee,”said Rakesh Mishra,39 , an investor who has deposited ₹40 lakh with Goodwin Jewellers.

“We wanted all investors to come under one roof and fight unitedly. The committee will constantly follow up with the authorities on the case,”added Mishra.

On Wednesday, Goodwin Investors’ Association filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court (SC), demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a special investigating team (SIT).

All 12 branches of Goodwin Jewellers in Mumbai, Thane and Pune shut on October 22, leaving investors in a lurch. The economic offences wing (EOW) has taken over the case on October 30. The owners of Goodwin Jewellers, brothers Sunil Kumar and Sudheesh Kumar, are absconding.

The Kumar brothers have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act. The Thane economic offences wing (EOW), which is investigating the case, has not found any breakthrough in the case.

“If the investors want to protest in the city peacefully we will allow them to do so. They will have to take prior permission from the police. As of now, we have not received any request from them,”said an officer of Ramnagar police station, who did not wish to be named.