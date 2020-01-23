e-paper
Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Goodwin owners booked for cheating jeweller

mumbai Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:35 IST
A fresh case has been registered by the Mumbai Police against the owners of Goodwin Jewellers, Sunil Kumar Akrakaran and Sudheer Kumar Akarakaran, accused in a multi-crore fraud across Thane and Navi Mumbai, for cheating a jeweller from south Mumbai of 3kg of gold worth ₹84.35 lakh.

The cheating case was registered at LT Marg police station after Dipen Pravin Kumar Jain, 28, owner of MU Jewellers Private Limited, filed a complaint.

In his complaint, Jain said in 2016, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council had organised an exhibition in Goregaon where many jewellers including him, had taken part. At the exhibition, Jain came in contact with the owners of Goodwin Jewellers.

In October 2018, Sunil Kumar ordered 3kg of gold ornaments from Jain, with an assurance that his purchase manager Manish would deliver two cheques, each worth ₹50 lakh.

“After two months, the accused brothers kept 2,917.770 gram and returned the remaining gold ornaments. The cost of 2,917.770 gram of gold is around ₹9,101,044,” said Jain.

However, on February 4 and 5. Kumar replied that they did not have cash in the bank and would make an e-payment instead.

“Goodwin Jewellers kept delaying the payment and in March, paid only ₹7 lakh to Jain,” said a police officer.

