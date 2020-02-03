Govandi: Protesters detained

mumbai

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:40 IST

Organisers of a Shaheen Bagh-like sit-in at Shivaji Nagar, Govandi alleged that 15-20 protesters were detained by police on Sunday evening, while five women and one teenager were taken to an undisclosed police station. They were not released at the time of going to press.

The protesters, however, claimed only five women and a teenager have been detained. Police did not give clarity on the number of detentions.

On Sunday evening, some women gathered near the signal of Shivaji Nagar to start a sit-in against CAA and NPR. “They decided to start a sit-in from 8pm, but the police picked them up around 10pm. They were lathicharged too,” alleged Avinash Kumar, an organiser. A senior official said, “Few people were protesting at Shivaji Nagar and are detained.”