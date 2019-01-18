Govt approves ₹19.17cr plan to reduce man-animal conflict in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has approved a ₹19.17-crore plan to find solutions to the growing incidence of man-animal conflicts in the state, which includes monitoring big cats and their prey over the next 10 years. This survey is part of a three-part plan that the state will embark upon in collaboration with Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun.

On Tuesday, the state directed the forest department to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the WII, which has proposed a three-pronged approach to tackling the problem of man-animal conflict. This includes a study to identify conflict reduction measures, which will cost an estimated Rs. 1.5 crore. The second part is the long-term monitoring of tigers, leopards and their prey base across Vidarbha over the next 10 years, which will cost Rs. 16 crore. The third segment involves establishing web portals for the dissemination of research findings over the next five years. These will act as a decision support system for policy makers and wildlife managers and will cost the state Rs.1.59 crore. The entire project will cost Rs. 19.17 crore. Swapnil Deshbhratar, officer on special duty (wildlife wing), Mantralaya said the special focus of the proposal were big cats and the MoU would be signed soon.

“Wildlife researchers will help identify location-wise causes for conflict and how they need to be reduced in a time-bound manner by identifying more wildlife corridors and ensure fragmentation of forests is bridged,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest (Mantralaya).

WII welcomed the decision. “This is a reflection of the forward thinking of the Maharashtra government,” said VB Mathur, director of WII. “Studies with smaller time frame do not make any difference on ground with many examples of reports going missing. Since this will be long-drawn, continuous exercise where reports will be collated regularly and uploaded on a web portal, it will lead to institutionalization of such issues resulting in swifter solutions.”

HT had reported on Tuesday that Maharashtra topped the tally of human mortalities due to tiger attacks in India for the fourth consecutive year, accounting for 45% of the country’s tiger-related deaths.

The last official tiger census in 2016 had found 202 individuals, but forest officials estimate the current population in Maharashtra to be between 240-250 tigers. The total number of leopards is around 950, the forest department said.

