Grocery stores tie up with e-platforms

mumbai Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:14 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Local grocery stores have started to tie-up with online home delivery platforms to facilitate the home delivery of essential items to discourage buyers from stepping out to shop. Around 230 grocery stores have been identified for groceries, fruits, vegetables, medicines and dairy. Delivery personnel from online platforms will source the items from the nearest stores.

