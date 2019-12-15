e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Hairstylist gets 10 years in jail for raping 35-year-old

mumbai Updated: Dec 15, 2019 01:49 IST
Charul Shah
The special court for crime against women sentenced a 29-year-old hairstylist to 10 years’ imprisonment on Friday for raping a 35-year-old woman in 2014 on the pretext of marrying her.

“I find that such type of offences are increasing day by day; so, to spread the message in the society and to put deterrence on persons who commit such type of offences, I find that the minimum punishment prescribed in the said act, of 10 years, is to be imposed, with a fine of ₹10,000,” observed special judge KS Hore.

The woman met the convict five years ago at the salon where he worked. The two became friends and later the accused proposed marriage to her. The woman alleged that the convict had forced her to into having a physical relationship with him twice. On August 12, 2014, he met the woman and told her that he cannot marry her. She then lodged a complaint against him.

Mumbai News