Head and torso of murdered Mumbai musician found in Prabhadevi

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 07:18 IST

Murdered Vakola musician Bennett Rebello’s head and torso, which were the last missing parts of his body, were found in the Prabhadevi area on Friday morning.

Two bags containing body parts were recovered from the Mithi river with the help of locals, while the other two were fished out at Mahim and Prabhadevi.

“Locals noticed a body without a hand and leg at the beach and informed the police. A team was sent from unit 5 and they confirmed that it was Rebello’s body,” said Shahji Umap, deputy commissioner of police.

“The accused had chopped Rebello’s body into eight parts, so we will send all the parts to the Kalina forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Santacruz for DNA testing,” said Yogesh Chavan, police inspector of the crime branch, unit 5.

Police have recovered CCTV footage from the grocery shop from where the 19-year-old accused and her minor boyfriend purchased jumbo bags and tape.

Other CCTV footage recovered from a nearby medical store showed the accused buying air fresheners and a dozen gloves.

Police have recovered two knives used in the murder. Three other knives and a hammer used to dismember the body are yet to be found.

“The accused revealed that three knives and a hammer were disposed in the trash and picked by a garbage truck. We are trying to find the truck. We will also search where the garbage, along with knives, was dumped,” said a police officer.

“Once we recover all evidence in the case, we will recreate a crime scene and then record the statements of grocery shopkeepers and employees at the medical store,” said the officer.

The 19-year-old woman and her 16-year-old boyfriend had sprinkled attar on the four bags in which they dumped the musician’s body parts, to ensure that the bags did not emit any foul smell while being transported to Mithi river.

The duo is in police custody till December 16 for further interrogation.

The woman had earlier confessed that she had allegedly murdered her “adoptive father” with her boyfriend, at the victim’s Vakola home on November 26 following an argument. She had also alleged Rebello had sexually abused her.