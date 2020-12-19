e-paper
Hema Upadhyay-Haresh Bhambani murder case: Mumbai sessions court asks police to find tempo used in crime

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:10 IST
Charul Shah
Hema Upadhyay, a Mumbai based artist was murdered in DEcember 2015.
The city sessions court on Friday forfeited a bond given by Ramadhar Rajbhar, father of Vijay Rajbhar, one of the accused in the artist Hema Upadhyay and advocate Haresh Bhambhani murder case, for failure to produce the tempo used in the crime.

According to police, Hema and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani were allegedly smothered with a chloroform-laced cloth at Vijay’s warehouse on December 11, 2015. The killers packed their bodies in cardboard boxes and dumped them in a Kandivli sewer. The prosecution has alleged that the tempo was used to transport the bodies.

The tempo was seized by the police during the investigation in 2016. After the investigation on October 21, 2016, Vijay’s father Ramadhar was allowed to take custody of the tempo on furnishing a bond assuring that he would bring the tempo back to the court whenever required for the trial.

However, when the court asked Ramadhar to produce the tempo, he could not and said it was sold by Vijay’s wife. On Tuesday, the court gave him a last chance to produce the tempo. On the same day, he moved an application claiming that the tempo was never seized by the police and his son was been falsely implicated. The prosecution denied the allegations.

“Ramadhar’s plea was rejected by the court and he has now been asked to pay ₹5 lakh within 15 days as he has not produced the tempo. Besides, the court has asked police to find the tempo and produce it before the court,” said special public prosecutor Vaibhav Baghade.

