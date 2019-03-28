High-security number plates must from April 1 for vehicles manufactured in Mumbai

From April, all vehicles manufactured in Mumbai will be pre-fitted with tamper-proof high-security registration plates (HSRP).

The move, initiated by the Union government to primarily curb vehicle theft, will also lead to uniformity in the number plates. “It will discourage people from using illegal number plates,” said a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official, who did not wish to be named.

Existing vehicles, too, will have to mandatorily get HSRP fitted on them.

While, as per amended rules, automobile dealers can install the plates on existing vehicles, the state government is yet to decide on it. Thus, the tendering process has been put on hold and the final decision is expected only after the Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, the state transport commissioner’s office issued a circular directing all 50 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to ensure proper implementation of the rule.

According to RTO officials, vehicle owners will no longer be able to change the font of their number plates. Vehicle owners get the fonts changed to make 8055 read as BOSS; 0540 as OSHO; and 214 as RAM (in Marathi).

“The vehicle dealers will have to update the security codes of each plate on VAHAN 4.0 portal, a software for string vehicle data,” said a senior RTO official.

The HSRP will be made of a rare aluminium alloy and contain a retro-reflective hologram, hot-stamped lettering, a 10-digit unique serial number, and it will be fitted with a snap lock, which is expected to make the plate tamper-proof.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 11:41 IST