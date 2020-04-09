Highest one-day jump as Maharashtra reports 229 cases, 25 deaths

mumbai

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:55 IST

Maharashtra’s coronavirus case count and toll on Thursday went up to 1,364 and 97 with the addition of 229 cases and 25 deaths, the highest 24-hour jump for both, according to state data.

Thursday was also the sixth consecutive day the state saw more than 100 cases, even as Mumbai recorded 162 new cases. Of the 25 deaths, 14 are in Pune, nine in Mumbai and one each in Malegaon and Ratnagiri.

As of April 9, Mumbai has 876 cases and 54 deaths, which has forced the government to take further stringent measures to prevent the state from slipping in to phase three — community spread — of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

State health officials indicated that cases will continue to rise for a few more days before coming under control. “Going by the trend in other countries, the rise in cases was expected. It is likely to increase for a few more days and then the graph will gradually come down. Our preparations have started much in advance and we are ready to face any situation,” said a senior health official, on condition of anonymity. The state has tested 30,766 people and has kept 4,731 in government quarantine facilities, while 36,533 are quarantined at home, said health officials.

The state cabinet has decided to impose strict implementation of lockdown rules in 381 containment zones — where at least one person from the area has tested positive for the virus — across Mumbai. It has also decided to deploy the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Mumbai and use drones to monitor crowd movement.

Mumbai’s red zones

The civic body has identified more than 200 hotspots or red zones (areas with higher concentration of Covid-19 cases), where there will be curfew-like restrictions. “In these red zones, there will be no movement in or out, enforced with police help and ward assistance, to prevent further spread,” said municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi.

Aslam Shaikh, textile minister and guardian minister of the island city, said they are imposing curfew in 21 hotspots in the island city with immediate effect. “The supply of essential services will be taken care of by the state administration, compelling the residents to stay home during this period,” he said.

School education minister and Dharavi member of legislative Assembly (MLA) Varsha Gaikwad said, “Barring medical shops, everything else will be shut in the hotspots identified in Mumbai. It will not be possible to contain the spread in areas like Dharavi without imposing stricter restrictions as the next eight days are crucial,” she said.

SRPF to be roped in

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the rising number of cases in Mumbai is worrisome. “To curb the spread in Mumbai, we have decided on stricter implementation of the lockdown. Mumbai police are doing a great job, but we have decided to rope in SRPF for the effective implementation of the lockdown. Besides, we have also decided to use technology to ensure social distancing. CCTV and drones in containment zones will be used for monitoring to ensure there is no crowding in these zones,” he said.

Tope said that they have been emphasising on sanitisation in densely populated areas such as Dharavi.

“We have decided to sanitise public toilets there every hour with the help of power jets used by the fire brigade and also to sanitise congested slums through drones,” he said.

The daily spike in cases has become a cause of concern for the state. Ministers, during the cabinet meeting on Thursday, demanded mass rapid testing and strict implementation of lockdown, especially in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

“We keep people in quarantine facilities, but don’t test them. In case they are tested, the reports come after three to four days, which delays the entire process. If we come to know about the cases in advance, then prevention can be done more effectively,” said a senior minister, requesting anonymity.

Demanding strict implementation of the lockdown, a minister said the army should be called in as the numbers are rising rapidly and they need to be contained. Another minister demanded sanitisation of slums and public toilets wherever patients are found.

Tope said authorities have decided to conduct rapid tests on the frontline staff, including health workers, police personnel and sanitisation workers. He said the tests will begin in a couple of days once they receive the one lakh test kits that have been ordered.

To regulatevegetable markets

The state cabinet also deliberated on regulation of vegetable markets, where people are seen to be crowding. The state administration has been asked to find alternative arrangements for the supply of vegetables. The government may ask local administrations to shut down large markets and restrict the selling of vegetables at stand-alone shops. “In fact, people should make up their minds to give up on vegetables for the next few days. Farmers have made up their minds to not grow vegetables,” said revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Meanwhile, traders of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) market, a wholesale market that supplies food essentials to Mumbai and surrounding areas, has decided to shut shops from April 11 till further orders. The market administration has asked APMC to ensure that Mumbai will not face shortage of essentials by selling them directly to wholesale traders in the city.

Health insurance cover

The state rural development department has decided to provide health insurance cover of ₹25 lakh for three months to all gramsevaks, rural development officers (local officer at village level), and computer operators working at ‘Aaple Sarkar’ centres formed to provide notified services to the citizens under the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act.

The decision was declared by rural development minister Hasan Mushrif. On March 31, the department has declared to provide insurance cover of ₹25 lakh to anganwadi workers, accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers, helpers and gram panchayat employees.