History-sheeter dies in police custody, probe starts

Sep 26, 2019

The city crime branch has started an investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man after he collapsed while trying to escape a team of Shahunagar police officers. The man had a criminal record, and most recently had been accused of rape.

Surendra Parcha, who had 18 cases of theft and house break-ins against him, had been externed from the area two years ago. He had recently returned and soon after, a rape case was registered against him.

“On Tuesday evening around 5pm, a team of police officers, including an inspector and two assistant inspectors, along with the detection staff and the woman complainant, tracked Parcha to an area near the fish market at Shahunagar. The officers surrounded him and when he tried to run, an officer caught him and he suddenly collapsed. Our officers thought it was one of his tricks to escape by feigning a medical problem. Parcha was taken to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

Parcha’s family and friends gathered outside Shahunagar police station, demanding an investigation into his sudden death, following which the crime branch was handed the case.

“We have transferred the case to the crime branch unit and an investigation has been started accordingly. We will check the post mortem report following which a complete investigation will be carried out,” said Niyati Thaker, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5. Crime branch officers from unit 5 have started taking statements of eyewitnesses and officers and CCTV footage from the area has also been recovered. Police suspect it was a heart attack that led to his death, and are awaiting the medical report.

