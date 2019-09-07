History-sheeter held; stolen bike, jewellery seized

mumbai

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:52 IST

A 46-year-old man who was allegedly involved in several vehicle theft and chain snatching cases was arrested by the Navi Mumbai crime branch last week.

Nazir Khan, the accused, was caught riding a stolen bike. Besides the bike, the police have also recovered gold jewellery collectively worth ₹2.13 lakh from Khan.

One of Khan’s accomplices is still at large and the police are searching for him.

According to the police, Khan, a resident of Bhiwandi,would initially come to the city with his accomplice and steal two-wheelers. He later started snatching chains, too, they said.

Kondiram Popede, senior inspector from the crime branch, said, “We had received a tip-off that a habitual offender was coming to our area and immediately alerted our officials. We also deployed officers at different places in plainclothes. Within a few hours, our team spotted Khan on a bike near Panvel and they arrested him.”

“The bike that he was riding was a stolen one. During interrogation, the accused told us about his hideouts and we recovered four gold chains and jewellery,” he said.

With Khan’s arrest, the police claimed to have solved a total of six cases registered by Khandeshwar, Kalamboli, Panvel and Kamothe police.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 01:18 IST