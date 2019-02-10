Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate mishaps in Thane

In three separate incidents, two women and a man died in a hit-and-run in Thane commiasionerate on Friday.

In the first incident, Shrikant Khamkar, 29, died after the two-wheeler he was riding, was hit by a BEST bus at Shrinagar in Thane. Police said he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The BEST bus driver was booked.

In the second incident, Shobha Patil, 50, who was sitting pillion on a two-wheeler, died after a tempo hit the bike from behind in Thane. Patil fell off the bike and her head came below the auto’s tyre resulting in her death on the spot. The tempo driver fled and a case was lodged against him at Narpoli police station.

In the third case, Nitasha Patil, 27, died after a private bus hit the victim’s two-wheeler, which she was sitting pillion on, from behind in Bhiwandi. The driver fled the spot and Patil died on the spot. A case was lodged against the driver at Naupada police station.

A police officer from Thane commissionerate, said, “Investigations are on.”

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 00:24 IST