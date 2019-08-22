Hit by Solapur work, trains to south India to resume by Aug 29

mumbai

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:15 IST

Central Railway (CR) on Tuesday said trains from Mumbai to south India, which are facing delays or cancellation owing to ongoing work on railway tracks at Solapur, will resume their normal schedules by August 29.

“The work is likely to be completed by August 28 and outstation train movements will then begin full-fledged. Around 60 outstation train movements have been impacted with many short-terminated, cancelled and diverted,” said a senior CR official.

CR is in the process of doubling tracks between Wadsinge and Bhalwani in the Solapur division, due to which train speeds have been restricted at many points on the way.

The railways have also imposed speed restrictions in its ghats section between Mumbai and Pune, which was closed for 12 days from August 3 after heavy rainfall, landslides and boulder falls near Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill stations hindered normal train movement.

Landslides at Bhor ghat and boulders falling on the railway tunnel also led to many trains being suspended.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 00:15 IST