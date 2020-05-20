e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Home quarantine cases rise 73% in past 10 days

Home quarantine cases rise 73% in past 10 days

mumbai Updated: May 20, 2020 23:55 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

With the growing number of cases of Covid-19 in the state, the number of people who are kept in quarantine has also increased rapidly. Since May 10, home quarantine has increased by 73% while institutional quarantine has surged by 85%, as per data from the state health department.

On May 10, 2,33,327 people were home quarantined in Maharashtra. This number increased to 4,04,692 on May 19. In the same period, 14,465 people were kept in isolation at institutional quarantine centres and this number rose to 26,752 on Tuesday.

According to medical experts, the rise in number of those quarantined at home is because of the change in discharge policy. Under the new rules, asymptomatic patients should be sent home from the second-tier Covid care centres (CCC2), which are government-run centres where doctors and nurses are on duty round the clock.

City-based epidemiologist Dr Om Srivastava said, “Now, asymptomatic patients are advised to stay at home if it is feasible. Thus, the number of home quarantines has increased. Our primary focus is on patients with symptoms as they are more contagious.”

Over 4.5 lakh people have been kept in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

The number under contact tracing has also increased. All high-risk contacts are being shifted to the first tier Covid care centres (CCC1), which are located in hotels, newly-constructed buildings and similar structures, but don’t have round-the-clock medical care.

“At places, especially in slums where social distancing is not feasible, we isolate the high-risk contacts in lodges, hotels and other structures so that they don’t contract the infection. So, with a rise in cases, the number of institutional quarantine will also increase,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In