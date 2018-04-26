How Gujarat teen found his voice after 3 years in Mumbai

“My name is Manish.” These were the first words spoken by the 19-year-old from Silvassa after he found his voice back, three years after he lost it when he drank pesticide to commit suicide in his village.

Manish Kuvara, who stays with his father, Devubhai, 45, his mother and two brothers in Dudhani village in Silvassa, had consumed pesticide when he was 16, under stress for his Class 10 exams. After a three-hour surgery at Wockhardt Hospital on Mira Road, he can now speak and is responding to treatment.

“We first admitted him to Vinobha Bhave Civil Hospital, Silvassa. Doctors said Manish’s trachea was injured because of which he lost his speech,” said Devubhai. “Since then, he would communicate with us in sign language. He quit going to school because of his speech impairment,” he said.

One of the doctors who treated Manish advised Devubhai and his family to take him to Wockhardt Hospital. Dr Neepa Vellimuttam, ENT surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital said surgery was the only solution and the family was informed about the high risk involved. “Manish’s trachea had become narrow leading to difficulty in breathing and a hole was made in his neck (tracheostomy) for breathing by the Silvassa doctors. As air could not pass into the vocal chords, Manish was unable to speak,” said Vellimuttam.

After the surgery, with the help of onco-surgeon, Dr Krutarth Thakur, and anaesthetist, Dr Vinita Sangai, Manish can now speak, said Vellimuttam. “He is now breathing and talking normally as we resected the tracheostomy and also the narrow part of the trachea,” said Vellimuttam. “My son got a second life,” said Devubhai. Manish will have to undergo further tests, said Vellimuttam.