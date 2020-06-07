IAS officers to address complaints about private hospitals in Mumbai

IAS officers to address complaints about private hospitals in Mumbaimumbai Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:38 IST
To ensure that private hospitals regulate their management, increase accountability, streamline bed management, and not overcharge patients or deny admission, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tasked five IAS-level bureaucrats to oversee 35 private hospitals in Mumbai, alongside two municipal auditors per hospital.
Citizens who face problems at any private hospital can now complain to these assigned IAS officers via email. The complaints will be investigated by the IAS officers, and if found to be true, action will be taken against the owner or trustee of the hospital.
The officers will ensure that charges for patients for 80% of the beds are levied as per government norms.
They are also expected to ensure patients are discharged as per government policy; availability of beds is updated on the BMC dashboard in real-time; hospitals do not deny admission to symptomatic suspected or positive patients; and are not admitting asymptomatic patients. Any discrepancy will need to be brought to the attention of the BMC control room and municipal commissioner.
IAS officers in-charge
Deputy secretary of VJ/NT, Madan Nagargoje: covid19nodal1@mcgm.gov.in
Bombay Hospital
Saifee Hospital
Jaslok Hospital
Breach candy Hospital
HN Reliance Hospital
Bhatia Hospital
Conwest Manjula S Badani Jain Hospital
SRCC Hospital
Managing director of Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Ltd, Ajit Patil: covid19nodal2@mcgm.gov.in
Masina Hospital
Wockhart Hospital
Prince Ali Khan Hospital
Global Hospital
Tata Memorial Hospital
*KJ Somaiya Hospital
Guru Nanak Hospital
PD Hinduja Hospital
Chief officer of Mhada, Radhakrishnan:covid19nodal5@mcgm.gov.in
SL Raheja Hospital
Leelavati Hospital
Holy Family Hospital
SevenHills Hospital
BSES Hospital, Andheri
Susrusha Hospital
Holy Spirit Hospital
Deputy secretary for school education Sushil Khodvekar: covid19nodal4@mcgm.gov.in
Kohinoor Hospital
Hindu Sabha Hospital
SRV Chembur Hospital
Galaxy Multispeciality Hospital, Wadala
LH Hiranandani Hospital
Surana Sethia Hospital
Fortis Hospital, Mulund
Joint managing director of Cidco, Prashant Narnavre: covid19nodal3@mcgm.gov.in
Karuna Hospital
Kokilaben Hospital
Sanjeevani Hospital
Nanavati Hospital
Apex Hospital
Apex Super Speciality Hospital