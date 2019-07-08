Illegal parking in Mumbai: BMC tows 63 vehicles, collects Rs1.8L fine

On the first day the civic body’s new penalty rates against illegal parking came into effect, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) towed away 63 vehicles and collected ₹1,80,000 in fines from violators.

The BMC has listed 26 public parking lots (PPL) in the city and marked out no-parking zones within a 500m radius of them. Anyone found parking in these no-parking zones will be fined from July 7, the civic body had said earlier in the week.

On Sunday, of the 63 vehicles seized were 51 cars, nine two-wheelers, two auto-rickshaws, and one light motor vehicle. “There are 47 vehicles still in BMC’s possession as these owners have not paid the fine amount. If the owners do not pay fine by Sunday, late fee, as per the new penalty rates, will be applicable on their fine amount,” said a senior civic official, in-charge.

The decision to levy heavy penalty charges on those parking illegally within 500m of PPLs was taken by group leaders of all political parties in the BMC earlier this month.

“As a result of the decision, more cars were parked in the PPL at G South ward on Senapati Bapat Road on Sunday as opposed to other Sundays,” said an official.

According to the new penalty rates fixed by the BMC, car owners have to pay a minimum of ₹10,000 and a maximum of ₹15,000, while bikers have to pay between ₹5,000 and ₹8,300 for illegal parking.

Late fee for four-wheelers is ₹170 each day, while that of bikes is ₹110.

