In a first, 76 booked for not wearing masks

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:17 IST

The Mumbai Police has started registering cases against people for not wearing masks, especially in containment zones, from Saturday. The move comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on April 8 made it mandatory for everyone to wear standard or home-made mask in public places, workplace or while moving in vehicles.

The police have so far registered 76 FIRs in such cases under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Pena Code (IPC). Of these, 35 are from central region and 30 are from western region. Both central (Byculla-Ghatkopar-Wadala TT and Mumbai Central-Mahim) and western region (Bandra-Goregaon) have a majority of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and hence a majority of containment zones are in this regions. North region (Goregaon-Dahisar) has reported six such cases and south region five cases. No cases were reported from east region.

A total of 163 FIRs were registered in the city, of which 84 are for gathering in one place. In all 266 people were booked and 162 arrested on Saturday.

Two held for smuggling liquor in essential services van

The Bandra excise department on Sunday arrested two residents of Khar Danda for smuggling country-made liquor in the city from Maljipada Naigaon, Palghar. Around 2am, the officials apprehended the accused near Dahisar toll naka. The duo claimed they were vegetable vendors but they were found to have hidden around 280 litres of liquor bottles behind vegetable sacks. The accused are Kunal Mhadik, 27, and Shankar Sahani, 58.

TikTok ‘stars’ arrested for ridiculing Mumbai Police

Dongri police arrested two men for uploading a video on social media app TikTok making fun of the Mumbai Police for the action taken by the police against lockdown violators.

The accused Hasan Shaikh, 24, and Asif Shaikh, 19, are from Pydhonie and Dongri respectively, and have thousands of followers on the platform. The video had gone viral,. Sandeep Bhagdikar, senior inspector, Dongri police station, confirmed the arrest.

Locals claimed the two men were roughed up by police personnel ad were made to make another video apologising for their act.

FIR against woman reporting dog’s death

Goregaon police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against a woman for violating lockdown orders by coming to the police station to lodge a complaint against another woman from her neighbourhood for running over a street dog. A police officer said, “The accused woman who ran over the dog was facing an emergency. Her father got sick and she was rushing to buy medicine when she ran over the dog by mistake. We have lodged an FIR against her as well. But the woman, who filed the complaint, lives in a containment zone and hence she violated lockdown orders by visiting the police station. She should have called number 100 or post on Twitter to lodge a complaint.”

301 arrested for assaulting/obstructing cops in state

Since the lockdown started, a total of 105 FIRs have been registered across Maharashtra till Saturday for assaulting or obstructing on-duty policemen. 301 accused have been arrested.

Meanwhile 40 police personnel including 32 constables and eight officers have tested positive for Covid-19.