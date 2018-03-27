In just 2 days, day temperatures in Mumbai dip 8.2°Celsius

After recording one of its hottest March days on Sunday at 41 degrees Celsius, the day temperature in Mumbai fell sharply on Tuesday.

The Santacruz weather station recorded 32.8 degrees Celsius, which is a drop of 8.2 degree Celsius since Sunday. Meanwhile, the Colaba weather station recorded 31.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday (0.4 degree Celsius below normal), which is 6.4 degrees Celsius less than Sunday (38 degrees Celsius). Doctors said this fluctuation can cause health problems.

The weather bureau attributed this fall in temperatures to the changing weather patterns. “The high temperatures and heatwave conditions on Sunday and Monday were owing to warm easterly winds being circulated by an upper air high pressure weather system over Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. This system has weakened and died down, and allowed cool westerly winds or sea breeze to set in at the right time on Tuesday, thus brining temperatures closer to the normal mark,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

He added a partly cloudy sky was witnessed on Tuesday evening after moisture levels increased over the city as compared to Sunday and Monday. Santacruz and Colaba recorded 68% and 84% humidity on Tuesday. Night temperatures in south Mumbai was close to the normal mark and a degree Celsius above normal in the suburbs.

IMD had predicted the day temperature for Mumbai at 38 degrees Celsius for Tuesday. However, temperature recorded at 5.30pm was 6 degrees Celsius below its prediction.

Experts said drastically changing temperatures could lead to common cold, cough and flu. “While something like this is more effective in winters for causing health ailments but it can certainly affect sensitive persons. However, the heat index that includes temperatures and moisture has not declined as drastically, so people will be able to adjust to this fluctuation,” said Akshay Deoras, independent meteorological advisor to the Maharashtra government. “Temperatures might have dropped along the coast but for interior Maharashtra is much hotter with temperatures ranging from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius. For Mumbai, conditions are back to normal and will remain the same.”

Meanwhile, the pollutant-measuring indicator – air quality index (AQI) was 172 on Tuesday, falling under the moderate category. Reports of a major fire at the Deonar dumping ground did not affect air quality as winds had carried pollutants towards Navi Mumbai rather than Mumbai, said researchers. Navi Mumbai, however, recorded ‘poor’ AQI at 248. An AQI level of 169 (moderate) has been predicted for Wednesday.

The weather bureau has predicted a clear sky with day and night temperatures expected at 35 and 24 degrees Celsius.