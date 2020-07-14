e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Interim relief to schools in Maharashtra to hold online sessions for Class 1 and 2 students

Interim relief to schools in Maharashtra to hold online sessions for Class 1 and 2 students

mumbai Updated: Jul 14, 2020 01:06 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC), as an interim relief, directed the state to not take any coercive action against schools that are conducting online classes in contravention of the June 15 government resolution (GR) which did not permit institutes to hold online classes upto Class 2. The court directed the state to file its response in a week and posted the matter for hearing on August 7.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the schools from taking action against those students who do not wish to cannot attend online classes.

A division bench of justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice NR Borkar, while hearing a petition filed by Parents Teachers Associations of United Forum and two parents, was informed by advocate Swaraj Jadhav that the June 15 notification lacked scientific reasoning and also violated the fundamental right of children to education.

Jadhav submitted that the two parents who petitioned were aggrieved by the restrictive guideline as their children were left without education, and hence the court should set aside the notification as it also put restrictions on the number of hours that the school could conduct online classes. Jadhav further submitted that as schools were willing to provide online classes for children of all age groups, the notification was discriminatory and hence should be set aside.

The state, through additional government pleader Bhupesh Samant, however, opposed the petition and said that the decision in the notification was based on scientific reasoning and also meant to safeguard children studying in Class 1 and 2 from being exposed to the harmful effects of computers or mobile phones, through which the online classes would be conducted, Samant said.

top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram born in Nepal’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
‘Lord Ram born in Nepal’: PM Oli ignites new row with stunning claim on Ayodhya
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Fire breaks out at pharmaceutical unit near Visakhapatnam
Sachin Pilot-led Cong camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together
Sachin Pilot-led Cong camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together
10 million children may never return to school after Covid-19 pandemic: Charity
10 million children may never return to school after Covid-19 pandemic: Charity
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
Covid update: Amitabh treatment & message; Disneyland shut; WHO on ‘old normal’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In