IRCTC plans a pod hotel near Mumbai Central terminus

The Indian Railways-owned Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has recently proposed a pod hotel — a building with a large number of extremely small and ultra-modern “capsules” (rooms) that provide cheap overnight accommodation — near the Mumbai Central railway station.

The proposal is now awaiting an approval from the Western Railway (WR).

According to the company’s plan, guests will be able to stay up to 12 hours in these capsules.

The IRCTC plans to construct 30 such capsules along with a lounge area, cafeteria, changing areas and washrooms.

The capsules will be air-conditioned with temperature and light controls, televisions, personal lockers, power sockets, USB ports, sliding doors, smoke detectors and Wi-Fi inside these capsules.

According to officials, the pods will be cheaper than the retiring rooms available for passengers.

If the pod hotel at Mumbai Central railway station clicks with commuters, IRCTC officials said it will construct similar pod hotels near other stations in the city.

“The capsule concept will be one-of-a-kind with ultra-modern, smart amenities available to passengers. This construction proposal is part of a wave of innovative ideas to enhance passenger experience,” said Pinakin Morawala, spokesperson, IRCTC.

The hotel will be constructed over 4,000 square feet and locations have been identified for the same.

“We have discussed the construction of the pod hotel and have sent a proposal to the WR. After the approval of the proposal and allocation of the area, designs for the exteriors and interiors will be done,” said a senior IRCTC official.

Developed in Japan, India’s first such hotel was opened in Andheri in 2017.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 00:11 IST