It’s winter in Maharashtra as mercury drops; Mumbai’s air worsens

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 12:57 IST

Cooler conditions prevailed over coastal areas including Mumbai and cold winds swept interior parts of the state on Saturday morning as the weather bureau said Maharashtra was under the grip of the winter season. Cooler conditions in Mumbai also meant the city’s air quality worsened and entered the poor category on Saturday.

Mumbai’s Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs, recorded a further drop in the night temperature on Saturday to 18.4 degrees Celsius (1.4 degree Celsius below normal), the lowest temperature so far this season. It was 19 degrees Celsius on Friday and is expected to hover below the 20 degree Celsius mark for the next two days, the weather bureau said.

Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded a temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius-- a degree below normal.

Even moisture levels showed a marginal decline from previous days as the suburbs and south Mumbai recorded 78% and 85% humidity on Saturday morning.

In other parts of the state, especially interior Maharashtra along Marathwada and Vidarbha, temperatures were much lower. Parbhani recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 8.8 degrees Celsius followed by Gondia at 10.5 degrees Celsius. Nashik in north Maharashtra recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius while Pune recorded 11.5 degrees Celsius.

“The drop in minimum temperature indicates winter season is very much underway in Maharashtra as the wind pattern (northerly to northeasterly early morning and easterly during the day) is drawing cool and dry winds over interior and coastal areas of the state. The minimum temperature is likely to remain below the normal mark,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the pollutant-measuring indicator showed a spike on Saturday as the air quality index (AQI) entered the poor category for the first time this month. According to the system of air quality weather forecasting and research (SAFAR), it was 225 (poor) for PM2.5 pollutants. The AQI was 99 (satisfactory) on November 30, worsened to 118 (moderate) by Tuesday and kept increasing to 176 (moderate) by Friday. Bandra Kurla Complex (316) recording a very poor AQI. Colaba (276), Mazgaon (269), Chembur (283), Andheri (218), and Malad (300), all recorded poor air. Worli (73) had the best AQI on Saturday.

Researchers said the drop in temperatures combined with calm winds had allowed a rise in pollution levels. “Due to low ventilation, AQI is likely to remain poor for the next two days,” said Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR. The AQI is predicted to be 211 (poor) on Sunday.