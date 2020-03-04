e-paper
Jai Hind panel to conduct probe against teacher

mumbai Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:58 IST
Shreya Bhandary
A member of the visiting faculty at a south Mumbai college was recently suspended from work after students’ alleged sexual harassment. The students complained that the teacher walked into class in an inebriated state passed lewd comments and also touched some students inappropriately.

While no police complaint has been registered, the management of Jai Hind College at Churchgate has taken up the matter with the institute’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which is investigating the matter.

“The college has received complaints of inappropriate behaviour on the part of a visiting faculty, who teaches students in the unaided section. In keeping with the institute’s zero-tolerance policy against any form of sexual misconduct, we have immediately commenced investigation in this matter and the professor was suspended,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of the college.

The incidents were highlighted by Bachelors of Mass Media (BMM) students of the institute last month and after a brief discussion with the students of the batch, the college decided to take action against the said, professor. “The ICC investigation is on and once it concludes, we will take appropriate action as required or suggested by the committee,” added Wadia.

