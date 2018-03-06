Joyride turns tragic: Man shot dead, girlfriend raped near Mumbai

A 26-year-old man was shot dead and his girlfriend was allegedly raped by a robber, who fled with their mobile phones and a two-wheeler. The incident took place at Ambernath-Titwala Road on Monday night. A case has been filed by the Titwala police under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act, 1959. The deceased, a resident of Shahpur, worked as a chef at a Chinese stall.

As per their plan to go on a long ride, the man picked up his girlfriend from Ambernath. The couple had been dating for the past one year. While heading towards their destination, man stopped his bike near a hillock to answer the call of nature.

“While the man entered the bush, his girlfriend waited near the bike. It was here that a man caught her hand. He came running to his girlfriend’s rescue and asked the man to leave her. But the accused threatened to shoot him if they did not give him their valuables and money,” said an officer from Titwala police station.

The officer added the area where the couple had halted is isolated, which becomes a picnic spot for the locals on weekends.

“The accused got angry when the man refused to give into his demands and fired at him three to four times. After the man collapsed, the accused raped his girlfriend. He then took their valuables, mobile phones, cash and bike before fleeing the spot,” the officer said.

The woman took help of passer-by, who dropped her at the Titwala police station. The officers rushed to the spot and took the man to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Based on the woman’s statement, the police field a case. The Thane crime branch and local police stations have formed a team to arrest the accused.

Cops said since the area is isolated, it lacks CCTV coverage. They are now questioning locals and passers-by for leads.