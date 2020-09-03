e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Kangana Ranaut’s tweet comparing Mumbai to PoK draws controversy

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet comparing Mumbai to PoK draws controversy

mumbai Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:56 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again kicked up a controversy after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Ranaut’s comment was in response to a remark by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, asking her not to come back to the city after she claimed she felt unsafe here.

In a tweet, Ranaut said: “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

The Sena MP had recently slammed Ranaut in an article in Saamana, the party mouthpiece, in which he condemned her for being critical of the Mumbai Police. He asked her not to come back to Mumbai given her opinions of the city.

The Sena was first to condemn Ranaut, accusing her of demeaning the city and its police force. “If everything about the city is horrible then why does she want to return to the city?” remarked Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

