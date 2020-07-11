e-paper
Kanpur killing of cops: 2 aides of Vikas Dubey held in Thane

Kanpur killing of cops: 2 aides of Vikas Dubey held in Thane

The accused Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi and his driver Sonu Tiwari are wanted in connection with recent killing of eight police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district.

mumbai Updated: Jul 11, 2020 15:21 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
Two absconding aides of gangster Vikas Dubey were arrested from Thane.
Two absconding aides of slain gangster Vikas Dubey have been arrested by the ATS from Thane in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

The accused Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi and his driver Sonu Tiwari are wanted in connection with recent killing of eight police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district and also in the 2001 murder of minister of state Santosh Shukla, he said.

A team of Juhu unit of Mumbai ATS arrested the duo from Kolshet in neighbouring Thane, he said.

