Kemps Corner flyover set for repairs; may hit South Mumbai traffic

Aug 09, 2019

Traffic movement in and around south Mumbai might be affected as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to start repair works on India’s first flyover, the Kemps Corner flyover, which is used by motorists plying towards the business hub of Nariman Point, Fort and Colaba. The repair works will begin post-monsoon.

Repair works on Princess Street flyover, which is over 50 years old, is also currently ongoing after audit conducted for both the flyovers had suggested several defects that can be met by repairing the bridges.

An official from the BMC’s bridges department said, “The repair works (on Kemps Corner flyover) are pending since a year now. We had re-audited the bridge after audit of the previous auditor was questioned (after the collapse of the Himalaya Bridge FoB Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in March 2019). However, now repair works will start post-monsoon, but no decision has been taken on whether traffic will be restricted temporarily or if repair work will be carried out during night hours.”

“We have started repair works below the Princess Street flyover for fixing several structural defects. Currently, there are no traffic blocks planned but in the coming days when we carry out repair works on the main carriageway there might be traffic blocks temporarily for 2-3 days,” the official added. The Princess Street flyover connects those coming from the eastern side of Marine Lines to Marine Drive on the western side passing over Marine Line rail line.

The Kemps Corner flyover was India’s first and opened for public in 1965. Princess Street flyover was opened in 1967. Both were famous shooting locations for Bollywood movies of the late 1960s and 1970s. Today, the city has around 70 flyovers maintained by several agencies.

Vishwas Mote, assistant commissioner, BMC’s D ward, said, “The Kemps Corner flyover repair work is going to be carried out by the bridges department of BMC but considering the flyover falls in our ward, we have been told to remove temporary structures below the flyovers for repair works to start. The temporary structures include traffic police beat chowkies, which will be removed.”

Architect Shirish Patel, designer of the Kemps Corner flyover, said, “There is corrosion in the support steel plates and that needs to be changed. Also, there is no design issue. It has been 54 years now, and the flyover needs to be inspected carefully. I would love to be involved in this whole thing considering we were the original designers of this bridge.”

