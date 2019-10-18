Know your candidates in Thane district: Many are dropouts

mumbai

Among the 11 candidates are contesting the Assembly elections from Kopri-Panchpakhadi, four are uneducated.

In Ovla-Majiwada constituency, 14 candidates are contesting the election. Only nine have passed SSC or HSC.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Mumbra, Abu Altamash Faizi, is a PhD in Population Sciences. He said education is important when one has to address people’s problems.

“I have worked with several NGOs and have been interacting with the locals as well. My knowledge and experience will help me come up with ideas that will help decongest the roads and focus on upgrading the standard of living. Education has a great impact on one’s personality and it is essential to understand the functioning of the system,” said Faizi.

Only 10% of the candidates in Thane district have completed higher education.

Bhiwandi East has four candidates, who have not completed their schooling. Harun Jais Khan, an Independent candidate from Bhiwandi East, has not passed Class 10.

“If I can understand the functioning of the government and understand the requirements and problems of the common man, I will be able to work better. I have lived in Bhiwandi all my life and know the problems. I have established a connect with the locals which will be of great help,” Khan said.

Areas such as Murbad and Shahapur in Thane district too have no candidates with higher education.

“The least expected areas like Mumbra have candidates who are well qualified. However, these are only a handful. Although after winning the elections, it is the smart mind that matters and not the qualification. For pockets such as Kopri, Owala and Majiwada — which have a huge chunk of educated and working class people — it is essential for the elected candidate to build a connect with the voters,” said Sudhir D, a political analyst from Thane.

Number of candidates contesting in Thane district- 213

30%

candidates have not completed Class 10

25%

Candidates are graduates

10%

Candidates have completed Masters

35%

candidates have cleared SSC or HSC

