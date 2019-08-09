LGBTQI petition for suicide hotline, stricter rules against abuse

mumbai

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 06:10 IST

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community have started an online petition, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking that a set of legislation safeguarding their interests be introduced. These include the demand for a toll-free suicide helpline and special provisions in the IPC to deal with sexual assault and violence against community members.

Activists said they plan to get least 500 signatures on the petition, which had already garnered support from 200 people till Thursday.

Varun Sardesai, public policy analyst and one of the petitioners, said that the Apex court had last year directed the government to put in place a mechanism to ensure there is no stigma attached to the community. Another activist Harish Iyer said, “We are subjected to discrimination and bullying in schools, work spaces and even our own homes. This causes immense trauma and distress.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 00:05 IST