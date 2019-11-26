LLB aspirants move CET Cell as admissions come to a close

mumbai

As admissions to three- and five-year law courses came to a close on Monday, some aspirants who didn’t get seats approached the state common entrance test (CET) cell.

In one case, a 23-year-old student complained to the state CET cell, which conducted the admissions, that he has not been allotted a quota seat in the three-year LLB course, after an error on the part of the cell. The aspirant alleged that despite submitting appropriate documents in order to be considered under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota, his application was rejected. He said that his application had been automatically converted to open category, where he failed to secure a seat.

“As requested by the CET cell, I had applied for EWS quota by submitting the ‘utpann dakhila’ [income certificate issued by tehsildar]. But my application was rejected and converted to the open category. Despite repeated efforts to get in touch with authorities to change this, nothing has been done,” said Ashish Gupta, the student.

Officials at the state CET cell said that applications under the reserved categories have been rejected only in cases where the required documents were not appropriate.

“A lot of students have made errors in their application forms. And despite having ample opportunity to rectify the errors, many have failed to do so, and hence missed out on admissions,” an official said.

He added that by Tuesday, the CET cell will have a clear idea about the total number of vacancies in institutes compared to the number of applicants left without seats.

“If the numbers are considerable and we get the approval of the higher authorities, we might conduct one more institutional round where students will be given another chance to make changes to their application forms and apply for a seat,” the official added.