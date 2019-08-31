Maha govt to study noise pollution at 25 spots

mumbai

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 00:13 IST

The Maharashtra government has undertaken a first-of-its-kind study to understand the ill effects of noise pollution by mapping its sources across 25 locations in Mumbai and Nagpur.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has directed the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and ENT specialists from KEM Hospital, Parel to undertake this study for two years at a cost of ₹1.9 crore.

MPCB said while 15 locations will be identified in Mumbai, another 10 locations will be studied at Nagpur. “Based on Bombay high court (HC) orders from last year, we have issued approval for this preliminary study. An advanced study such as this has not been carried out in India so far,” said VM Motghare, joint director, MPCB.

Noise pollution can cause annoyance, aggression, hypertension, increase in blood pressure, high-stress levels, hearing loss, sleep disturbance, depression and panic attacks. If decibel levels are in the range of 80 decibels (dB) and 90dB, over a period of time, people can develop damage to nerves or hearing loss, said doctors. “High noise levels and its impact will be documented and mitigation measures for sources will be identified. The report will be submitted before the HC, and based on its approval, it will be incorporated in development plan for Mumbai and Nagpur,” said Motghare.

NEERI had submitted a report before the HC in June last year after carrying out noise mapping across 24 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. For Mumbai, the mapping exercise was done across 25 locations. The study found the transport sector – railways, roads, and national highways – was a major source of noise pollution. However, the HC bench of justice AS Oka and justice Riyaz Chagla, through a subsequent order, directed the MPCB and NEERI to conduct further research on the impact of traffic noise on human health, animals, adverse impacts of honking, and to design better noise mitigation technology such as noise barriers. The latest sanctioned study is part of the same order.

“We will consider busy traffic junctions, construction areas for projects such as the Metro, monorail, train stations, airports etc. However, we need to understand that this is a new study and final results cannot be predicted at this stage. It will be a benchmark for any megacity in India,” he said.

Activists said they would request MPCB or NEERI to include suggestions and objections from citizens on the locations. “Identifying exact locations with high decibel levels is crucial,” said Sumaira Abdulali, convener, Awaaz Foundation. “The MPCB needs to include areas such as construction sites, hospitals, and schools etc. that represent the city. At the same time, we need to compare noise around high-rises and slums to look at impact across all sections of society.”

Mumbai currently has 110 silence zones, demarcated by the BMC, after the Centre abolished originally existing 1,503 silence zones in 2017. While no new silence zones have been added since 2017, MPCB said the latest study could help nominate more such areas.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 00:13 IST