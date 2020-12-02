e-paper
Maha minister says Bollywood can’t be shifted away from Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met several members of the film fraternity over the film city which will be built over 1,000 acres of land in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

mumbai Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra minister Gulab Patil said Bollywood cannot be taken away from Mumbai.
Maharashtra minister Gulab Patil said Bollywood cannot be taken away from Mumbai. (Twitter/@GulabraojiPatil)
         

Maharashtra minister Gulab Patil lashed out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for holding discussions with members of the film industry for the proposed film city in Uttar Pradesh.

Patil said, “Why will Bollywood go to Uttar Pradesh? Are they going to be dacoits? Mumbai is the commercial capital of the country and no one can take Bollywood away from Mumbai.”

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met several members of the film fraternity over the film city which will be built over 1,000 acres of land in Gautam Budh Nagar district by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The UP CM while addressing a press conference said, “We are not taking anything anywhere. Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai itself, new Film City in UP is being developed in a new environment according to new requirements.”

The UP government’s move to build the film city has led to arguments and criticism among the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that Mumbai’s film industry has been developed with a lot of hard work and it will be a hard task to shift the film city elsewhere. He told news agency ANI, “It is not easy to shift Mumbai’s film city to another place. It has a long history and it is developed with a lot of hard work over the years.”

Raut also asked UP CM Adityanath to make similar efforts in shifting other film cities to Gautam Budh Nagar. He questioned Yogi Adityanath if he is only trying to shift the film city from Mumbai. He said, “The film industry in south India is also big, there’re film cities in West Bengal and Punjab too. Will Yogi Ji also visit these places and talk to directors/artists there or is he going to do so only in Mumbai?”

