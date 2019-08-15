Maha polls preparation: Congress panel shortlists names of candidates

mumbai

The parliamentary election committee (PEC) of the Maharashtra Congress has shortlisted names of probable candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the past two days. The party is expected to handpick its candidates from the shortlisted names during the meeting with the central leadership in the next few weeks.

The PEC, comprising five secretaries of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and senior state leaders, led by state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat deliberated on the names suggested by the district-level screening committees, headed by two observers. The PEC shortlisted a maximum of three names from each constituency of the Congress and added names of the sitting MLAs and big leaders from the constituencies they represent. “Some constituencies like Satara, Sangamner or Bhokar have no claimants as they are represented by senior party leaders like Prithviraj Chavan, Thorat and Amita Ashok Chavan. Constituencies represented by big NCP leaders like Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar have no takers in our party. In Mumbai, seats like Magathane and Worli, we have no applications as they are strongholds of the alliance partners,” said a leader, who was part of the PEC. The PEC recommendations go to the central election committee before a final call is taken by the scrutiny committee headed by the party chief.

A Congress delegation, meanwhile, met the CM and demanded more financial assistance for flood-affected people. The delegation also demanded the constitution of an authority to decide on the release of water from Almatti dam in Karnataka. “The relief amount sought — ₹4,708 crore — for Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara is too little. We’ve demanded compensation of ₹60,000 a hectare. We have also demanded a level 3 disaster be announced so that more aid is provided,” Thorat said.

Congress leaders also recently met Prakash Ambedkar, chief of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for an alliance in the Assembly polls and said they are optimistic.

