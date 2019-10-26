Maharashta Assembly polls: People have given humbling verdict, says Aaditya Thackeray

mumbai

A day after he made his debut in the electoral politics, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said everyone must respect the humbling verdict given by people. He said he wants to work with every political party and social organisation to create a better Maharashtra. Excerpts from an interview:

Will you now insist on sharing the chief ministership? The results show the BJP needs the Shiv Sena, as the party is 40 short of majority, and no other alliance combination works for the BJP.

I believe that’s under the purview of the party president and I wouldn’t be able to comment on something I don’t quite know about.

What kind of key departments would the Shiv Sena like as part of the government?

It’ll be too soon to discuss any of this. The only intention is to serve people and that is what we have begun already.

What do you want to achieve with the new responsibility now coming your way?

As an MLA, my intent is to make Worli “A+” and of course take Maharashtra ahead. Now that the elections are done with, I look forward to working with every political party and social organisation to create a better Maharashtra.

As both the parties in the saffron alliance had separate manifestos, will you decide on a common minimum programme?

Each party and then individual candidates have some promises and dreams to be fulfilled. The government of the day must take the best of all and implement for the benefit of people at large.

Considering the opposition is likely to get aggressive, will we see a more aggressive Shiv Sena too?

The people have given a humbling verdict for all. The power of people is supreme and everyone must respect that. Our roles are entrusted by people.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019