e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra cabinet approves farm loan waiver, ₹10 meal scheme

Maharashtra cabinet approves farm loan waiver, ₹10 meal scheme

mumbai Updated: Dec 25, 2019 00:37 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
Shrinivas Deshpande
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposals for ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver and ₹10 meal scheme, after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced them in the state Assembly on Saturday.

“I am happy to tell you all that we have approved both the schemes, which were part of the common minimum programme of our government,” rural development minister Chhagan Bhujbal told the media on Tuesday.

Both the schemes are likely to cost the exchequer around ₹26,000 crore.

The farm loan waiver is likely to put a burden of more than ₹20,000 crore on the state exchequer. “The waiver may even reach around ₹25,000 crore,” a state government official said.

The waiver will be applicable to those farmers whose loans, taken between April 2015 and March this year, were pending as on September 30, 2019. Officials said the state is expecting to benefit more than 60 lakh farmers from the waiver.

After farmers apply for the waiver, the amount would directly reach the banks or credit societies which had lent the loans. The government is also planning a scheme for farmers who had taken loans above ₹2 lakh. Apart from this, the state also plans to introduce an incentive scheme for those farmers who have already repaid their loans, to encourage the timely repayment of loans.

The other scheme, Shiv Bhojan, will cost the state ₹6.48 crore. It will be introduced at selected locations on an experimental basis for three months, with at least one ₹10-meal centre per every district. The state plans to serve around 500 subsidised meals every day between 12 and 2pm, with each meal consisting two chapatis, 100 grams of vegetables, 150 grams of rice and 100 grams of lentils. The price of one meal is expected to cost the state ₹50 in cities and ₹35 in rural areas.

top news
Govt eases out troops deployment in Kashmir with ‘immediate effect’
Govt eases out troops deployment in Kashmir with ‘immediate effect’
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
Govt announces population register: Amit Shah explains NPR, NRC difference
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News