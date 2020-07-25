e-paper
Maharashtra CM to launch plasma donation drive in Mumbai’s Dharavi on July 27

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi area stands at 2,519, including 128 active cases and 2,141 have been cured/discharged till Friday.

mumbai Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:32 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch a plasma donation program on July 27, following the ‘Plasma Daan Sankalp Abhiyan’ for primary screening of recovered Covid-19 patients in Dharavi area of Mumbai.

After Dharavi set an example of controlling the coronavirus spread, MP Rahul Shewale has organised primary screening for the upcoming plasma donation camp at Kamaraj Memorial School in the area.

The program will be launched on the occasion of the state Chief Minister’s birthday on July 27.

Shewale said, “About 500 Covid-19 recovered patients have shown interest in plasma donation, of which 50 people were primarily screened.”

“Earlier, the people of Dharavi won the fight of Covid-19 and now they are gearing up to win the hearts of the people of Maharashtra,” he added.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total number of coronavirus cases in the area stands at 2,519, including 128 active cases and 2,141 have been cured/discharged till Friday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had praised the efforts taken to contain the coronavirus in Mumbai’s Dharavi while saying that only aggressive action combined with national unity and global solidarity can turn this pandemic around.

