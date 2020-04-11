e-paper
Covid-19 patient from Assam allegedly commits suicide in Maharashtra

Three persons had tested positive for coronavirus in Akola on Friday and the deceased was one of them, the official said.

mumbai Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Akola, Maharashtra
Taxis parked on road at Tardeo during nation wide lockdown due to Covid-19 spread in Mumbai.
Taxis parked on road at Tardeo during nation wide lockdown due to Covid-19 spread in Mumbai.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

A 30-year-old migrant worker from Assam, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Akola city of Maharashtra, died after allegedly slitting his throat early on Saturday, officials said.

The victim, a migrant labourer from Nagaon district of Assam, had been admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on April 7. He had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, a senior official of the GMCH said.

“The man allegedly slit his own throat at around 5 am and was found on the bathroom floor by the hospital staff,” the official said, adding that the victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing surgery.

Three persons had tested positive for coronavirus in Akola on Friday and the deceased was one of them, the official said.

When contacted, an official of the City Kotwali Police Station said it appears to be a case of suicide and investigations are on.

So far, 13 persons have tested coronavirus positive in Akola district with six from Akola city, officials said.

