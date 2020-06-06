Maharashtra crosses 80,000 Covid-19 cases; govt expects spike as curbs lifted

mumbai

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:32 IST

The state’s Covid-19 count crossed the 80,000-mark, with 2,436 new cases recorded on Friday, and the government expecting a further spike as the phase-wise lockdown relaxations have begun.

Maharashtra, with 80,229 cases, accounts for 34% of the total cases — 236,037 — in the country. Of these, 42,215 are active cases, according to the state health department.

The state also recorded 139 fatalities on Friday, taking its toll up to 2,849. Of these deaths, 27 were from the past two days, while the rest are from April 21 to June 2.

Mumbai, the worst hit city in India with 46,080 cases and 1,519 fatalities, saw 1,149 new infections and 54 deaths on Friday.

The state, meanwhile, allowed inter-district movement of people in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and opening of shops and marketplaces in red zones as part of its ‘Mission Begin Again’. Private offices, too, will be allowed to open, with up to 10 per cent of their staff, from June 8.

With these restrictions being lifted in phases, state health officials expect the increase in Covid-19 cases to continue.

State officials, who did not wish to be named, said there could be a surge in cases in the next few days as more people will be exposed to the virus after the curbs have been lifted.

“Our concern is the rise in cases as more people will come out even in red zones… We are focussing on augmenting the health infrastructure to deal with the situation,” said a senior official, who did not want to be named.

The state has already witnessed this trend over the past fortnight, with cases in several districts suddenly recording a spike. Sindhudurg, for instance, had only 10 cases on May 20 and now has 105 cases; Parbhani had nine cases and now has 77 cases; Gondia’s count has gone up from three cases to 68; Beed has 51, up from five; six cases in Gadchiroli have gone up to 41; Bhandara’s count of seven now stands at 38; and Chandrapur has 30 cases, up from five on May 20.

State health minister Rajesh Tope, however, said the recovery rate has also been improving and now stands at 43.81%. “On Friday, 1,475 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals. So far 35,156 patients have recovered. We have succeeded in bringing down the mortality rate to 3.55%,” Tope said.

The state has augmented its bed capacity to 25,000 in 2,576 hospitals, while the isolation bed capacity has been ramped up to 2.5 lakh.

Senior IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani said there is no surge in cases for now, but admitted that there could be a sudden rise. “There is no surge in cases in the state at present, as it comes with geometric of exponential progression. However, rise in cases is likely to happen after fresh relaxations. This is why we have graded the relaxation,” Gagrani said.

The health department, in its data released on Friday, said 5,22,946 tests have been conducted at various public and private facilities across Maharashtra. Of these, 4,42,717 people tested negative.

Maharashtra’s fatality rate has increased to 3.55% (2,849 deaths on June 5) from 3.27% (1,792 deaths on May 26). It is also more than the national mortality rate, which is 2.80% with 6,075 deaths till Wednesday, stated the data shared by the state medical education department on Friday.

The state has, however, succeeded in bringing down the mortality rate significantly in the past two months. On April 13, the mortality rate of the state was 7.41% (148 deaths).

The state currently has 3,479 active containment zones and a total of 18,026 survey teams, comprising doctors and assisting staff, have screened more than 69.18 lakh people.

While 30,291 people have been kept in institutional quarantine across the state, 5,45,947 people have been put under home quarantine.