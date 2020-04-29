e-paper
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM

A senior Shiv Sena leader said that Uddhav Thackeray expressed unhappiness over politics being played around his nomination.

mumbai Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A senior Sena leader said Thackeray decided to dial Modi and directly speak to him after he got indications from Koshyari that he would be consulting the Centre before taking a decision on his nomination. (PTI photo)
A senior Sena leader said Thackeray decided to dial Modi and directly speak to him after he got indications from Koshyari that he would be consulting the Centre before taking a decision on his nomination. (PTI photo)
         

After Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari appeared non-committal on nominating chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to the legislative council, the latter dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the political situation in the state.

A senior Shiv Sena leader said that Thackeray expressed unhappiness over politics being played around his nomination.

The state cabinet had recommended Thackeray’s nomination for the two vacant seats in the upper house. Over 20 days later, the governor has not processed the recommendation of the cabinet. On Tuesday, a delegation of MVA ministers met Koshyari to urge him to nominate Thackeray.

A senior Sena leader said Thackeray decided to dial Modi and directly speak to him after he got indications from Koshyari that he would be consulting the Centre before taking a decision on his nomination.

The Sena leader said Thackeray requested Modi to intervene as a political tussle in the middle of Covid-19 outbreak would affect the state’s efforts to control the epidemic. Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases among all states.

“Uddhav ji discussed the current political uncertainty in the state with the PM. He expressed unhappiness over the politics being played over his nomination as MLC at a time when the state is combating the coronavirus outbreak,” said a senior Shiv Sena leader requesting anonymity.

With less than a month left for Thackeray to fulfil the constitutional requirement of getting elected to either of the houses of the state legislature, the alleged delay by the Governor has kept the proverbial sword of Damocles hanging over the CM and his government.

Thackeray, who is not a member of either house of the legislature, took oath as the CM on November 28.

He could lose the post if he is not elected to the legislature by May 27. The Shiv Sena is also exploring legal options to tackle the current uncertainty surrounding Thackeray’s nomination.

