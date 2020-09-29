Maharashtra: Number of active Covid-19 cases continues to reduce

mumbai

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 10:26 IST

The active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Maharashtra have been consistently going down in the past few days.

The active viral caseload has come down to 2,65,033 cases until Monday.

Over the past 11 days, there was a reduction of 36,719 Covid-19 cases, a record since the viral outbreak was reported in the country’s worst-affected state around seven months ago.

State health and family welfare department officials attributed the discernible trend to an appreciable dip in fresh infections in the past few days.

Active cases are the difference between total number of Covid-19 cases and the patients, who have recovered from their viral infection, or some of those, who had succumbed to the contagion.

Maharashtra had breached the three-lakh mark of active Covid-19 cases on September 17, as the tally stood at 3,01,752.

However, the figure has been declining since then.

On September 21, it was reduced to 2,74,623 cases, and it further came down to 2,65,033 on Monday.

“The rate of fresh viral infection has come down, as compared to the cases reported in the past few weeks. The state has also recorded more number of recoveries than fresh infections between September 18 and 28. Consequently, the active Covid-19 cases have been decreasing,” said a ministry official.

Maharashtra has reported 188,282 new Covid-19 cases between September 18 and 28, while the recoveries of the viral infection during the corresponding period have been 237,593, according to the state health department’s data.

The state reported 11,921 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, as the tally rose to 1,351,153. The cumulative Covid-19-related death toll stands at 35,751, including 180 fresh fatalities.

The state authorities are still struggling to control the high number of casualties.

Data showed that Maharashtra accounted for 37.41% of the 95,542 Covid-19 deaths reported across the country until Monday.