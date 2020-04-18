e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Private schools unable to pay teachers as parents yet to pay fees

Maharashtra: Private schools unable to pay teachers as parents yet to pay fees

On Friday,Varsha Gaikwad, the state’s minister for school education announced that those parents who wish to lodge a complaint about schools forcing them to pay, despite the government circular, can write to the district education officer.

mumbai Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:23 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Varsha Gaikwad, the state’s minister for school education made the announcement after several parents complained about private schools not adhering to the government’s circular about the exemption in payment of fees till the lockdown ends.
Varsha Gaikwad, the state’s minister for school education made the announcement after several parents complained about private schools not adhering to the government’s circular about the exemption in payment of fees till the lockdown ends.(HT file photo. Representative image )
         

Several private school teachers have written to Maharashtra minister for school education Varsha Gaikwad, pleading that schools are unable to pay their salaries because they have not got fees from students yet. The letter comes on the back of Maharashtra education department’s March 30 circular to all the private schools in the state not to compel parents to pay their children’s fees during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which will be in place at least till May 3, to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“Many private schools are not even receiving partial fee payments because of the state government’ circular. Private schools have been unable to pay their teachers in Mumbai and other parts of the state. The government can amend its circular and state that those parents, who can pay fees, or those who can make partial payments, can do so,” said Uday Nare, who teaches in Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri.

On Friday, Gaikwad announced that those parents who wish to lodge a complaint about schools forcing them to pay, despite the government circular, can write to the district education officer.

She made the announcement after several parents complained about private schools not adhering to the government’s circular about the exemption in payment of fees till the lockdown ends.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Govt gears up for biggest surge in demand for jobs under MGNREGS
Covid-19: Govt gears up for biggest surge in demand for jobs under MGNREGS
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news