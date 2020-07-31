e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Public gatherings banned in Bhiwandi, Palghar on Bakrid

Maharashtra: Public gatherings banned in Bhiwandi, Palghar on Bakrid

The gathering of people in large numbers is not advisable in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Dr Pankaj Ashiya, municipal commissioner of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

mumbai Updated: Jul 31, 2020 15:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Thane/Palghar
Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde also issued a similar order banning Bakrid celebrations in public places.
Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde also issued a similar order banning Bakrid celebrations in public places.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

The civic body in Bhiwandi city of Maharashtra has urged citizens to celebrate Bakrid at their homes and not assemble in public places, especially mosques, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

Issuing an order to the effect, he also appealed to the citizens to conduct the 'qurbani' ritual in a symbolic manner during the celebrations on August 1.

Issuing an order to the effect, he also appealed to the citizens to conduct the ‘qurbani’ ritual in a symbolic manner during the celebrations on August 1.

Palghar district collector Dr Kailas Shinde also issued a similar order banning Bakrid celebrations in public places.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) revoked the permission given to Bail Bazar locality, where cattle were being sold for the upcoming festival.

The concession was revoked as citizens were seen flouting the social distancing norms and violating the lockdown, the KDMC chief stated in an order.

