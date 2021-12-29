e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Shiv Sena puts up posters in Dombivli in support of Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena puts up posters in Dombivli in support of Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena slammed BJP in the posters, calling ED a puppet of the BJP

mumbai Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 16:03 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustan Times, Dombivli
Posters and banners put up at several places in Dombivli on Tuesday by Shiv Sena party in support of MP Sanjay Raut.
Posters and banners put up at several places in Dombivli on Tuesday by Shiv Sena party in support of MP Sanjay Raut.(Rishikesh Choudhary /HT Photo)
         

Shiv Sena party workers put up banners and posters across Dombivli on Tuesday in support of Sena leader Sanjay Raut after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to his wife Varsha Raut allegedly in connection with the PMC Bank scam.

The party slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the posters, calling ED a puppet of the BJP. One such poster said the Shiv Sena respects ED even if ED supports BJP; the poster also had a large photo of Sanjay Raut. The posters also questioned whether ED had set up a cabin in BJP office.

Also Read: Need 4 more days: Sena’s Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case

These posters and banners were put up on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Varsha Raut has sought more time to appear before the ED.

Shiv Sena leader from Dombivli Dipesh Mhatre said,”It is not just the Shiv Sena party feeling that the power of ED is being used by BJP to target Sena, the common people also feel the same. The posters and banners are in support of Sanjay Raut and his family who are targeted unnecessarily.”

