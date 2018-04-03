Maharashtra SSC paper leak: Mumbai school supervisor held

The Amboli police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) paper leak case on Monday.

According to police, the accused, Prashant Dhotre was appointed as a supervisor in the Mumbra School where the prime accused Feroz Khan was working as the vice-principal. Sources said Dhotre was brought by Feroz only for supervising the exams and the school did not have any documents of him.

“His phone was also used to leak the paper. He is a class 11 pass-out. The board should have conducted verification. We have gathered technical evidence from the phones of students who received the paper and also from another accused Anwar’s phone,” said a police source.

“We were tracking him since day one. We arrested him from Mumbra and will interrogate him to get more information,” said Daya Nayak, investigating officer.Police found Dhotre’s number in the call data records of Feroz. Dhotre’s number was off since 6am of March 20, post Feroz’s arrest.

Another source said as per rules, after the verification from the board, it is checked whether the school has adequate number of teachers to be appointed as supervisors. If not, librarians are asked to step in.“There is no rule of private hiring. Board verification could have avoided it,” said the source.

Subhash Borse, in-charge secretary of the state board’s Mumbai division agreed that the board had not conducted a verification of the school before approving it as an exam centre. “We will be conducting a separate inquiry of the school and the accused. Based on this,we will take the necessary legal action,” said Borse. He added that for the time being, a show-cause notice has been sent to the school management.

